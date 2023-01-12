January 12, 2022 - The Creative Coast has announced the Startup Stage finalists that will pitch their companies at GRIT, Savannah’s premier innovation conference. Startup Stage is a business pitch competition during which finalists present their endeavors to a panel of judges and a live audience for a chance at $10,000 in cash and prizes. The competition is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 27th, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.
After a week-long selection process, the Startup Stage committee has chosen the following companies to pitch onstage. The founders and their companies are as follows:
- Melanie DeFilippis for Oro Maternal Health Inc.
- Sade Shofidiya for BEEnevolent
- Johnathan Manning for 88 Technologies
- Adam Tsang and Jim Paul Walker for The Whiskey Grail
- Rodeline Joseph forMedsembly
- Deborah McIncrow for PillowSak, LLC
- Kirkland Brooks for Febris
- Malcolm Brown for WorkCEO
Startup Stage will be judged by a panel of angel investors and venture capitalists. Judges include Bill Nussey (Partner with the Engage and Tech Square Venture firms, Author and Podcast Host of Freeing Energy), Julianne Roseman (Senior Associate at Plug and Play Tech Center), Bill Glenn (Partner at Fernwood Holdings), and Jim Goodlet (Board Director, Angel Investor, CEO, CTO and Chief Information Architect).
Startup Stage is sponsored by the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC). As Georgia’s technology business incubator, ATDC assists entrepreneurs across the state from IDEA to commercial SUCCESS.
Early Bird tickets for the full, two-day GRIT Conference are currently on sale for only $99 through January 20th. To learn more about Startup Stage and attend the GRIT Conference, visit thegritconference.com/startup-stage/.
