January 15, 2021 - ExperCARE recently donated a patient bed to Savannah Technical College’s Health Sciences Program.
“We are so grateful for this generous donation to our students,” said Kathy Love, president of Savannah Technical College. “Having up-to-date equipment is essential to proper classroom training. This donation will help us prepare our students for their future careers in the healthcare industry.”
Savannah Technical College’s Health Sciences Division offers entry-level training in healthcare positions including dentistry, emergency care, nursing, medical coding and phlebotomy. Students can earn associate degrees, professional diplomas and technical certificates through the program.
“We have always been impressed with the students we have hired from Savannah Technical College’s Health Sciences program,” said ExperCARE CEO and Founder Catherine Grant. “We want to make sure future students are prepared to enter the workforce fully trained on the latest equipment and we are happy to support Savannah Technical College’s efforts.”
ExperCARE has three locations including the Richmond Hill clinic, which opened in 2009, the Mall Boulevard location, which opened in 2015, and the newest downtown location, which recently opened at 818 Abercorn St.
ExperCARE is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The customer-focused clinic offers routine care, occupational visits such as employment physicals and drug and alcohol screenings, as well as urgent care, including stitches, digital x-rays and splinting. A provider is always available on site and a board-certified radiologist is always on call. The clinic is in network for all major insurance providers and offers affordable cash rates.
For more information, visit expercarehealth.com.
