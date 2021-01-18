January 18, 2021 - Leopold’s Ice Cream, in partnership with Live Oak Public Libraries, announced the 11th Annual Creative Writing Challenge. The theme of this year’s contest is "Friends and Family."
“We’re always excited to see and encourage the art of written word in this community,” said owner Stratton Leopold. “The first ten years of this challenge have been great, so we look forward to many more years of engaging with young people in Savannah,” he added.
The challenge underscores Leopold's Ice Cream’s commitment to literacy, art, education and fostering creativity and expression in young people. Hundreds of entries are expected, in line with previous years.
Open to all schoolchildren (including homeschooled) in Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties, submissions of poems 20 lines or less are judged on creativity and can focus on any aspect of the theme. Prizes are awarded in four groups by grade: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and high school. Top winners in each group receive a cooler filled with Leopold’s Ice Cream delivered to their homes. Runners up win a $25 Leopold’s Ice Cream gift certificate.
The entry deadline is Friday, Feb. 19. Submissions can be emailed to baldwinc@liveoakpl.org, or printed and dropped off at any Live Oak Public Library or Leopold’s Ice Cream's shop on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah. Entries must include the student’s name, teacher’s name, home address, age, school, grade and email address.
Winners will be announced Friday, March 5, at leopoldsicecream.com and liveoakpl.org. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3qjj5xP
