January 19, 2022 - Royce Learning Center’s Adult & Community Education (ACE) program has partnered with Savannah Baptist Center to offer free adult education classes at their Wheaton Street location. This program is designed for adult learners of all ages and abilities.
ACE uses an individualized, learner centered approach with an understanding that each learner has a different motivation for seeking education. All of the learners will work with a certified teacher to create an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) that will target the needed skills.
After discussion, Executive Director Ron Wilson of Royce Learning Center, and Executive Director Stephanie Carr of Savannah Baptist Center, realized what a great opportunity this would be for residents in the Wheaton Street corridor and surrounding areas.
“The hope is by providing access to free education, we can work together to create a more literate and employable community,” said Wilson.
These classes can help learners prepare for:
- General Education Development Diploma (GED)
- Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Armed Services Vocational Assessment Battery Test (ASVAB)
- Reading & Literacy Support
- Commercial Drivers License Test (CDL)
- Workplace Promotion Tests
Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Savannah Baptist Center located at 704 Wheaton Street in Savannah. Classes are free and open to the public.
For more information, or to enroll in the class, contact Stephanie Carr at 912-232-1033
