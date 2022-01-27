January 27, 2022 - Georgia Southern University scored high in several categories of the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Online Program rankings.
Georgia Southern’s highest ranking was No. 44 in Best Online Master’s in Criminal Justice Programs.
“We strive for our online MS program to be the same high quality as our in-person MS program,” said Adam Bossler, Ph.D., Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology chair. “In either program, students are able to specialize in criminal justice, criminology or cybercrime.”
Online business programs also ranked highly. The University ranked at No. 47 in Best Online MBA for Veterans, and No. 69, which is one spot higher than last year, for Online MBA Program. The Online MBA program has ranked in the top 100 for the past five years.
Faculty members say they aren’t surprised with the University’s consistent high placement.
“Many factors are used in determining a program’s ranking,” said Lowell Mooney, Ph.D., director of Graduate Studies and MBA director in the Parker College of Business. “For me, alumni success is key. The impact of the Parker online MBA program is reflected through the success of our many alumni who are in key leadership positions literally around the world.”
The University also ranked at No. 52 in Best Online Business (non-MBA) Program. Another online program climbing the rankings is the Graduate Education Program, which U.S. News boosted to No. 93 for 2022.
