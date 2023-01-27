OSHA Courses.png

January 27, 2023 - Georgia Tech-Savannah has announced the 2023 schedule for their popular in-person Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) courses. The educational offerings focus on a variety of relevant topics and important OSHA principles and applications.

Georgia Tech-Savannah's nationally recognized safety and health training solutions are especially popular in the coastal region, given the proximity to the GA Port of Savannah, distribution centers, warehouses, etc. As one of only four OSHA Training Institute Education Centers, Georgia Tech offers training for the construction and general industries from Savannah to South Carolina, northern Florida, and beyond. Participants are encouraged to sign up early as courses fill up quickly.

