January 27, 2023 - Georgia Tech-Savannah has announced the 2023 schedule for their popular in-person Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) courses. The educational offerings focus on a variety of relevant topics and important OSHA principles and applications.
Georgia Tech-Savannah's nationally recognized safety and health training solutions are especially popular in the coastal region, given the proximity to the GA Port of Savannah, distribution centers, warehouses, etc. As one of only four OSHA Training Institute Education Centers, Georgia Tech offers training for the construction and general industries from Savannah to South Carolina, northern Florida, and beyond. Participants are encouraged to sign up early as courses fill up quickly.
The courses are designed to provide participants with the skills needed to help companies reduce accidents, save money, lower worker's compensation premiums, increase promotion opportunities and make a positive impact in the workplace. In addition, all these courses are applicable to one of Georgia Tech Professional Education certificates in occupational safety and health. The following courses are scheduled as indicated:
- OSHA 502: Update for Construction Industry Outreach Trainers Feb. 28 – March 2
- OSHA 503: Update for General Industry Outreach Trainers Feb. 28 – March 2
- OSHA 510: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for Construction Industry April 25-28
- OSHA 511: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry April 25-28
- OSHA 7845: Recordkeeping Rule Seminar
- April 28
- NFPA 70E: Standards for Electrical Safety in the Workplace May 8
- OSHA 3095: Electrical Standards May 9-12
- OSHA 5410: Safety and Health Standards for the Maritime Industry June 5-9
- OSHA 501: Trainer Course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry June 13-16
- OSHA 500: Trainer Course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for Construction Industry June 27-30
- EST 7000: Scaffolding Safety Aug. 14
- OSHA 521: OSHA Guide to Industrial Hygiene Aug. 15-18
- OSHA 3015: Excavation, Trenching, and Soil Mechanics Aug. 15-18
- OSHA 3115: Fall Protection Sept. 26-29
- OSHA 2045: Machinery and Machine Guarding Standards Oct. 31 – Nov. 3
“We know how many individuals rely on quality safety and health educatoin to help make an important impact in the workplace,” said Diane Lee, Executive Director of the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus. “We are glad that we can provide this invaluable training to our region.”
