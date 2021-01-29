January 29, 2021 - Registration is now open for new virtual classes from the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. Visual and performing arts programs for youth and adults will begin the week of Feb. 16. The six-week sessions will be held entirely online.
The Savannah Cultural Art Center is offering new programming focused on youth theater. Two programs for ages 5 to 8 and 10 to 12 will use the virtual platform for creative interaction, improv and storytelling.
“Many of us are experiencing ‘Zoom fatigue,’ so, for our youth, it was important to us to present engaging content that is focused on interaction, collaboration, and movement,” said Stuart Miller, director of Cultural Resources for the City of Savannah.
Classes for adults combine both familiar and new programming. The clay hand-building class provides an introduction to one of the Savannah Cultural Art Center’s most popular offerings and allows participants to use the building’s kilns and glazes. The new adult art class, explorations in collage, encourages creative growth through collage and creating structure from seeming disorder. This class adapts well into the at-home format, as participants will create art with found objects and can insert personal items like receipts, photos and ticket stubs.
The ongoing free program, virtual storytime, will continue through the winter term. Storytime sessions are intended for children ages 3 to 7 and include an interactive reading of a children’s book, followed by an art activity to enhance the literary experience. The next session is Saturday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 a.m. Registration information can be found at savannahga.gov/arts.
“We are excited to bring creative, live instruction to the homes of Savannah residents and show off new programming that our team has been creating this past year,” Miller said.
Registration for the winter term classes will end at noon the day before the first session. Full class descriptions and the registration form can be found online at savannahga.gov/1041/Classes-Workshops. Any questions can be directed to the Cultural Resources Department at scac@savannahga.gov or 912-651-6783.
