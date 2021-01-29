January 29, 2021 - The Creative Coast’s Annual Idea Accelerator Bootcamp is a virtual 12-week educational and mentoring program, beginning with a free pre-course to help attendees determine if entrepreneurship is the right path for them. The event is powered by the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), Georgia’s Technology Incubator housed at Georgia Tech, leveraging their curriculum and mentorship. The Idea Accelerator Bootcamp is for anyone who is ready to test their business idea or anyone who wants to update an old business.
All workshops will be taught by Jen Bonnett, Recovering Entrepreneur/StartupChick and Executive Director of the Creative Coast, with the assistance of a pool of very talented mentors and subject-matter-experts at every stage. Aspiring entrepreneurs interested in learning about The Creative Coast and ATDC's startup accelerator program should plan to attend the first Info Session on Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. This free session will contain a detailed overview of the entire program schedule. After the info session, attendees will have a better idea if they want to commit to the full $100 program.
The remaining 11 meetups will occur once per week, every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. These courses will include instruction on creating a strong "Why" for the entrepreneurship journey, explain how to validate an idea, and help attendees build a financial model. Finally, the program will end with learning how to position the company story to investors, employees, and customers. Attendees will be required to complete activities, research, and communicate between weekly workshops to help them execute and make progress on their business ideas.
To learn more about the program and sign up, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.
