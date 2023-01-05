Photo — Tyler Nagy with student.jpg

Georgia Southern electrical engineering student Tyler Nagy works with a student from a Savannah-area high school.

January 5, 2022 - Savannah-area high school students are getting a first-hand look at engineering concepts through the Eagle Engineering Ambassadors (EAA) program, a new NASA-funded mentorship program that partners students in Georgia Southern University’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing with teams of high school students.

The new program, much like its predecessor the Engineering Design Challenge (EDC), introduces high schoolers to engineering concepts through hands-on projects and mentorship from Georgia Southern students. Led by Priya Goeser, Ph.D., professor of mechanical engineering, and Thomas Murphy, Ph.D., associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, the program is funded through a grant from the Georgia Space Grant Consortium.

