January 6, 2021 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is rolling out a fresh slate of virtual Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) courses for the new year. The new educational offerings, which will be available from January through March 2021, focus on a variety of relevant topics and important OSHA principles and applications.
Georgia Tech-Savannah's nationally recognized safety and health training solutions are especially popular in the coastal region, given the proximity to the GA Port of Savannah, distribution center, warehouses, etc. Now, the newly added virtual component makes these excellent opportunities available to attendees around the nation.
As one of only four OSHA Training Institute Education Centers, Georgia Tech-Savannah offers training for the construction and general industries from Savannah to South Carolina, northern Florida, and beyond. The courses are designed to provide participants with the skills needed to help companies reduce accidents, save money, lower worker's compensation premiums, and increase promotion opportunities and make a positive impact in the workplace.
In addition, all these courses are applicable to one of Georgia Tech's certificates in occupational safety and health. The following courses are scheduled as indicated:
- OSHA 510: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for Construction Industry Jan. 25 – Feb. 2, 2021
- OSHA 511: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry Jan. 25 – Feb. 2, 2021
- OSHA 500: Trainer Course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for Construction Industry March 8-16, 2021
- OSHA 501: Trainer Course in Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry March 8 – 16, 2021
- OSHA 2255: Principles of Ergonomics March 23 – 26, 2021
“We are pleased to be able to expand Georgia Tech-Savannah’s already-stellar OSHA course offerings to let more participants take advantage of the training,” said Diane Lee, executive director of the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus. “These classes are always well-received, and we now expect them to attract even more enrollees from a wider geographic base.”
For more information or to register for one of the OSHA courses, visit pe.gatech.edu/savannah/courses/occupational-safety-health.
