August 17, 2022 - Georgia Tech-Savannah announced the appointment of Jasmine R. Miller to the position of Event Coordinator II. In this role, Jasmine is responsible for coordinating arrangements for events, meetings and conferences held on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus. She also promotes the impressive facilities at Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus and works with businesses and organizations to inform them about the extensive options for their events.
JASMINE MILLER appointed Event Coordinator II at Georgia Tech-Savannah
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
