August 17, 2022 - Georgia Tech-Savannah announced the appointment of Jasmine R. Miller to the position of Event Coordinator II. In this role, Jasmine is responsible for coordinating arrangements for events, meetings and conferences held on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus. She also promotes the impressive facilities at Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus and works with businesses and organizations to inform them about the extensive options for their events.  

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.