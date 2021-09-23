September 23, 2021 - Joey Jones, president of Aerotech Machining, a manufacturer of customized, machined parts for aerospace and other industries, has been invited to join Georgia Southern University’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing’s Corporate Advisory Committee. Jones is one of about two dozen corporate executives from throughout the State of Georgia who will serve on this advisory committee.
“I’m honored to be invited to serve on this committee,” Jones said. “Georgia Southern is a well-respected university and I appreciate the fact that the College of Engineering and Computing successfully prepares their graduates for jobs at leading companies throughout Georgia and the U.S.”
Many of the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing’s graduates now hold leadership positions in product development and manufacturing operations at companies such as Aerotech Machining, Gulfstream, Boeing, BMW, Southern Company, JCB, Timken, Mitsubishi, Georgia-Pacific, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Briggs & Stratton, and Great Dane. In the past year, the college has had more than 3,900 undergraduate students in Civil, Computer, Construction, Electrical, Manufacturing, and Mechanical Engineering as well as Construction, Computer Science and Information Technology. More than 100 other students are pursuing Master of Science degrees in Applied (Manufacturing) Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Information Technology, and Mechanical Engineering.
To learn more about Aerotech Machining, visit aerotechmachining.com. For more information about Georgia Southern University’s Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing, visit georgiasouthern.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.