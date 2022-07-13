July 13, 2022 - Applications are now open for rising eighth graders to apply for the Savannah Youth Council (SYC) class of 2023, which begins this fall. SYC is a City of Savannah youth program comprised of a diverse group of students that provides opportunities to learn about local government, gain a sense of civic responsibility and develop leadership skills for 8th graders.
SYC started in 2004 because of the Mayor and Aldermen’s vision to provide a support system that encourages young people to expand their knowledge, develop and grow toward a successful, productive future.
Students may apply online at savannahga.gov/syc. Applications will remain open as space is available. For more information or assistance with your application, please call 912-651-6520 or email syc@savannahga.gov.
