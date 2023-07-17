July 17, 2023 - Step Up Savannah has announced the next session of its renowned Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) program. The 12-week program aims to empower established and emerging leaders within the community through comprehensive leadership training, with a focus on advocacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. The NLA prepares participants for community advocacy, leadership, and to serve as valuable resources for Step Up Savannah and other community organizations.
The program is scheduled to commence on Sept. 11, 2023. A mandatory in-person orientation will be held on Sept. 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. To ensure accessibility and broader participation, this year's program will be primarily offered online. Classes will be held on Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom (an online video platform).
Facilitating this year’s cohort of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy is Dr. Elsie Smalls, Operations Manager at Healthy Savannah and a former NLA graduate herself. Dr. Smalls brings a wealth of experience and expertise to guide participants on their journey toward effective leadership and community advocacy.
"As the facilitator for the 2023 class, I believe in the adage “A chain is no stronger than its weakest link”! Therefore, now more than ever, we must be intentional about building a diverse and inclusive community that supports the goals of all people," noted Dr. Elsie W. Smalls. "As a 2019 graduate of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy, I am pleased to partner with Step Up Savannah to continue the legacy of developing and elevating community leaders that will chart the future for change in their families, local neighborhoods, and the world."
Step Up Savannah's Neighborhood Leadership Academy has a rich history of developing exceptional community leaders. Graduates of the program have become influential advocates, serving on community boards, city councils, county commissions, and even statewide platforms.
Participants in the NLA will engage in a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip them with the tools and knowledge necessary to address community and neighborhood issues. Over the course of the program, each participant will identify and work on a group project focused on a specific concern, ranging from opportunity youth, environmental and transit justice, health systems, and affordable housing to homelessness in Savannah.
Step Up Savannah's Community Coordinator, Dr. Ruthie Williams, expressed: “One of our goals at Step Up Savannah is to collaborate and build relationships in the community that help us to serve better and make long-term investments in our leadership legacy. As we continue with the traditions of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy, we are excited to provide an unparalleled opportunity for participants to engage in meaningful conversation and reflection, as well as elevate their sense of civic responsibility as they consider their own experiences, leadership styles, and collective response to create a community where everyone belongs at the table.”
Applications are currently open and close on Aug. 8, 2023. To learn more about the Neighborhood Leadership Academy and apply for the program, visit the Step Up Savannah website at forms.gle/EVuSvatn88MWWorR7
