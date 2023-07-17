July 17, 2023 - Step Up Savannah has announced the next session of its renowned Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) program. The 12-week program aims to empower established and emerging leaders within the community through comprehensive leadership training, with a focus on advocacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. The NLA prepares participants for community advocacy, leadership, and to serve as valuable resources for Step Up Savannah and other community organizations.

The program is scheduled to commence on Sept. 11, 2023. A mandatory in-person orientation will be held on Sept. 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. To ensure accessibility and broader participation, this year's program will be primarily offered online. Classes will be held on Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom (an online video platform).

