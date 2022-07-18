July 18, 2022 - Step Up Savannah (SUS) and The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire are set to continue partnership this year in expansion of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) Program. For over 13 years now, Step Up’s NLA brings together established and emerging leaders from diverse segments of the community to learn problem solving, critical thinking, policy-making, and advocacy skills. The goal is to help citizens develop community leadership skills aimed at positively impacting the underserved and unrepresented neighborhoods in the Savannah-Chatham community. For the second year, young adults ages 21-35, who graduate from the NLA Program, will have the opportunity to become trained mediators for FREE through the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire.
“The NLA is a program where the community can learn to advocate for themselves from self to system. This partnership will not only advance that skill but empower young adult participants to engage in new ways and jump start their own economic mobility”, notes Alicia Johnson, executive director Step Up Savannah, “We know nationwide young adults are being excluded through a combination of joblessness, societal barriers, and the lack of skills training. We believe this expanded program offering will be one more community-level solution to help solve that problem.”
The NLA program is currently accepting applications for its 2022 Neighborhood Leadership Academy. Applications are being accepted now through August 15. The classes will convene over a 12-week period, every Monday, starting September 12.
Due to COVID-19 and to make the program as accessible as possible, the classes will continue to be offered virtually this year.
“This new partnership with Step Up Savannah to offer expanded programming provides a unique opportunity for young adults to leverage their experiences here in their own community and allows the community to benefit from that experience, “said, Lee Robbins, director of operations, The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire. “The Mediation Center is proud to partner with Step Up Savannah to create ongoing programming that is meaningful and relevant for young adults.”
To-date, there are over 239 NLA graduates who are serving in many areas of the community to include as elected officials.This year’s class will be the 14th time this FREE community leadership training program has been conducted. Only 25 applicants will be selected. Applicants will be interviewed during the week of Aug. 24.
Those interested or that have questions can email Austin Rojas: arojas@stepupsavannah.org
To apply visit https://forms.gle/Sfi99u9ab2EBgz9p9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.