July 20, 2022 - With the growth of social media and other digital marketing avenues, it can be easy to overlook email marketing. However, this form of communication has the highest return on investment of all digital marketing tactics. During this session, participants will learn how to develop a strong contact list, how to write effective content and how to use automation to encourage sales.
This next session in the four-part Digicon series will be held on Aug. 4, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The final session, Website Analytics, will be held on Oct. 6.
For more information and registration visit https://bit.ly/digicon2022
Questions? Contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200 or loverstreet@georgiasbdbc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.