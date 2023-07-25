Photo — Faculty receive cancer grant .jpg

July 25, 2023 - A pair of Georgia Southern University professors and their research team are working to develop new options to help the estimated two million new cases of cancer that are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. Karelle Aiken, Ph.D., professor of organic chemistry, and Jannet Kocerha, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry, are using a $424,000 grant to pursue new cancer drug treatments. This is the first time Georgia Southern has received a grant from the National Cancer Institute.

“The exciting research being done by Drs. Aiken and Kocerha is cutting-edge and aligns perfectly with Georgia Southern’s public impact mission to produce innovative ways to solve modern problems,” said Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Carl Reiber, Ph.D. “This grant validates their extraordinary efforts, and I applaud them for their hard work and dedication.”

