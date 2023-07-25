July 25, 2023 - Earlier this month Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant of America (HMGMA) signed an MOU for training partnerships with Coastal Pines Technical College and Southeastern Technical College.
“We are excited for this partnership with Coastal Pines,” said CEO Kwon. “This partnership helps us build a future workforce and gives Coastal Pines students the skills they need to obtain lasting careers in the EV field.”
This certificate was designed at the request of Hyundai to prepare students for entry level employment in the electric vehicle production industry. Training emphasis will be placed on safe and effective automotive shop operations, automotive electrical principles, and operation and service of electric vehicles. Graduates will have the skill set to work in sub-assembly shops, building components and could also work on the production floor to manufacture electric vehicles.
“This partnership with HMGMA celebrates an exciting collaboration between academia and industry. It signifies a commitment by Coastal Pines and Hyundai to develop a workforce that meets the demands of today’s automotive industry and create a positive impact in the lives of individuals and communities.” said Lonnie Roberts, CPTC President.
Southeastern Technical College's Electric Vehicle Professional Technical Certificate program was created to prepare students for entry-level employment in the electric vehicle production industry. The eight-credit-hour certificate includes three courses and will focus on safe and effective automotive shop operations, automotive electrical principles, and the operation and service of electric vehicles. Those who complete the certificate program will have the skills needed to work in sub-assembly shops, building components, and on the production floor to manufacture electric vehicles.
We are extremely excited to partner with Southeastern Tech for this training program,” Kwon said. “This training program will give prospective employees the tools they need to start a career in the electric vehicle industry with HMGMA. The students who attend Southeastern Tech are our neighbors. We place a strong emphasis on recruiting local and helping to create long-lasting careers for those we hire.”
Southeastern Technical College President Larry Calhoun commented, “The signing of this MOU between Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and Southeastern Technical College represents a collaboration built on the foundation of mutual benefit. Hyundai gains access to a pool of talented individuals who can contribute to its growth and competitiveness, while the college gains access to real-world case studies and industry expertise, enriching the learning experience for students. This collaboration ensures that technical education remains relevant and impactful in a rapidly evolving electric vehicle landscape.”
The course will be available at Southeastern Tech’s Vidalia campus. Coastal Pines Technical College's eight-credit-hour certificate includes three courses. Graduates will receive an Electrical Vehicle Professional technical certificate of credit upon course completion. The College plans to offer this training at its Baxley and Waycross campuses with potential for expansion in the future.
HMGMA is Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated Electric Vehicle mass-production plant. The plant is currently under construction and is expected to produce 300,000 to 500,000 electric vehicles annually.
