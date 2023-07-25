July 25, 2023 - Earlier this month Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant of America (HMGMA) signed an MOU for training partnerships with Coastal Pines Technical College and Southeastern Technical College.

“We are excited for this partnership with Coastal Pines,” said CEO Kwon. “This partnership helps us build a future workforce and gives Coastal Pines students the skills they need to obtain lasting careers in the EV field.”

