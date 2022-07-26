July 26 - AAA urges drivers to stay alert as students return to school.jpg

July 26, 2022 - As 1.6 million children across Georgia begin heading back to school, AAA urges motorists to slow down, stay alert in neighborhoods and school zones. Also, to be especially vigilant for pedestrians during before- and after-school hours. Children are particularly vulnerable during the afternoon hours following their school day. Over the last decade, nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities occurred between 3 and 6 p.m.

“We are aware of the risk to children in and around school zones which is why we developed the AAA’s School’s Open – Drive Carefully awareness campaign to help curb unsafe driving behavior near schools,” said Garrett Townsend, Georgia Public Affairs Director, AAA-The Auto Club Group.  “If Georgia motorists slow down and stay alert, they can save lives.”

