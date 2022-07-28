Elevate Savannah Expands Program to DeRenne Middle School .jpg

July 28, 2022 - Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall. 

“Since inception, Elevate Savannah’s goal has always been to expand efforts to reach students of all ages,” says Executive Director, Crystal Auguste. “Our dream is coming true… And we’re just getting started. We will continue to work towards positively impacting as many students as possible throughout our region.” 

