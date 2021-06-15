June 15, 2021 - Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) recently received a generous donation of globally-recognized Gretsch drums from Mrs. G’s Music Foundation.
“We are grateful for the generosity of Mrs. G’s Music Foundation and honored that SCA was chosen to receive this donation,” said SCA Executive Director Barry Lollis. “Our students and music department faculty will benefit very much from these high-quality instruments.”
Along with the in-kind donation of Gretsch drums, Mrs. G’s Music Foundation will also provide training opportunities for SCA’s students and faculty, with courses taught by Kim Polote.
Polote is a Savannah native and full-time vocalist, musician, and song writer. She won first place in 2001 in the international American Traditions Vocal Competition, has performed with Harry Connick, Jr. and his orchestra, opened for Al Green, and sang at Marantha Baptist Church in Plains Georgia for Former President Jimmy Carter. Polote leads a full-time music program at Thomas Heyward Academy, sponsored annually by Mrs. G’s Music Foundation, and continuously works to expand her qualifications by attending music training camps and workshops.
Mrs. G’s Music Foundation was established in 2010 by The Gretsch Company’s executive vice president and CFO, Dinah Gretsch, with the goal to promote music education in schools located within the greater Savannah area, where The Gretsch Company is based. Celebrating 138 years as a family business, the Gretsch name is a testament to the spirit, passion, and determination of the people who lived and those who continue to carry on its legacy. From humble beginnings at a small Brooklyn, N.Y. shop in 1883, The Gretsch Company was built on a foundation of hard work and a dedication to making a quality professional product without sacrificing ideals. This vision still rings clear today.
Dinah Gretsch stated, “I believe that music has the power to change children’s lives for the better, and if we can reach young children with that power, we can set them on a positive path for the rest of their lives.”
For more information about Savannah Classical Academy, visit www.savannahclassicalacademy.org
