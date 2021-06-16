June 16, 2021 - The Savannah State University recipients of the Abbie DeLoach Foundation Scholarship were recently announced for the Class of 2021.
Student-athletes Andrai Wright and Jedaiah Daniels were selected by the University. The pair mirror qualities similar to those of Abbie DeLoach—selfless service to others, generosity, academic and athletic achievement, and compassion for all. Mr. Wright and Ms. Daniels join six other recipients who have been bestowed this designation from Savannah State University.
“We are grateful to the Abbie DeLoach Foundation for their continued support of Savannah State Athletics through these annual scholarships,” Director of Athletics Opio Mashariki said. “This year’s recipients are exemplary models of the ADF mission statement. We are excited to work with ADF to further our goal of seeing student-athletes succeed in both the classroom and on the field of play.”
Jedaiah Daniels is a senior volleyball player and marketing major from Kennesaw, Ga. In one game this past season against Benedict College, she scored 20 points and had 13 kills. Her competitive nature drives her in her volleyball success.
Jedaiah told the Abbie DeLoach Foundation that “many people think that only spectators get the edge of their seat feeling, but athletes do too and we feel it ten times more because we determine what happens next.” After graduation, Jedaiah plans to pursue a career in marketing management in the fashion industry.
Andrai Wright started loving sports at the young age of four years old. He is a first baseman for the Tigers’ baseball team. Andrai loves “being able to learn lessons not only about athletics, but about life through athletics.” In addition to being the first baseman, in 2021 Andrai was the designated hitter. The Ohio native enjoys spending time with his friends and family and in his spare time likes playing video games and traveling.
“Meeting our student-athletes is such a gift,” Jimmy DeLoach, President ADF said. “Savannah State provides us with the most dedicated, dynamic recipients and Jedaiah and Andrai are no exception. I commend Opio Mashariki and his team for creating opportunities for their students to compete safely during the pandemic. Abbie was a volleyball player so this is special and I look forward to watching them both compete.”
Previous recipients from Savannah State include Chandler Williams and Alyssa Clements from the class of 2018. Andrew Okorodudu and Valeria Aldorondo from the class of 2019; and Dylan McCloud and Sadrea Mabry from the class of 2020.
