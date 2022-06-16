June 16, 2022 - Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) on June 3 dedicated its three Savannah campus simulation labs in memory of Savannah native and longtime MUSM and Memorial Health University Medical Center faculty member David B. Byck, M.D.
MUSM’s state-of-the-art simulation facilities provide hands-on experience coupled with guided debriefing to prepare students for their future roles as medical doctors. The labs, located on all three campuses, allow learners to practice invasive procedures without the risk of patient harm.
Dr. Byck, who passed away in November 2020, served for more than 30 years as an OB-GYN at Memorial, where he held a variety of leadership positions, including chief of the medical staff, chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and director of the OB-GYN residency program.
In addition to his service to Memorial and MUSM, he was a past president of the Georgia Obstetrical and Gynecological Society. He was a beloved leader, partner, physician and mentor, as well as a tireless advocate at the state level for women’s reproductive rights and investing in ongoing medical education programs.
Dr. Byck was also influential in Mercer locating its second medical school campus in Savannah.
MUSM began a clinical relationship with Memorial in 1996 by sending third- and fourth-year students to Savannah to complete clinical requirements. In 2008, the campus expanded to become the only full four-year medical program in the southern half of Georgia.
At the dedication ceremony, it was also announced that Dr. Byck’s wife and family have established the Dr. David B. Byck Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund at Mercer in his memory.
“Dr. David Byck was an exemplary physician, educator and friend. His commitment to excellence and compassionate care for women was recognized by all who knew him. We are grateful he was a member of our faculty,” said Jean Sumner, M.D., FACP, dean of the School of Medicine. “Through the scholarship and simulation labs, Mercer students, faculty and residents will be inspired to strive for the high quality of care Dr. Byck exhibited.”
The Dr. David B. Byck Memorial Scholarship will benefit a deserving medical student in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology with a particular focus on rural health and medically underserved populations and communities.
“David was a native Savannian who worked tirelessly to improve his community and trained an entire generation of health care providers in OB-GYN, doing both with kindness, enthusiasm, patience and integrity,” said his wife, Peggy Byck, M.D., a Savannah internist. “He was a natural leader and educator who was known for doing what was right and decent. Despite his many accomplishments, his family and friends were at the forefront of his attention. We always felt his intense love and devotion to us, and he served as the rock we held onto ever so tightly. Described by many as a man of incredible principle and a true role model, a source of light in every room he entered, David’s legacy was that of loving and being passionate about what you do but also that family is everything.”
Dr. David and Dr. Peggy Byck met while attending the Medical College of Georgia. After marrying in 1986 and completing their residencies in Birmingham, Alabama, they moved to Savannah, where they began their long and distinguished careers at Memorial.
To learn more about the Dr. David B. Byck Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, contact Nicole Kummer in the Office of University Advancement at kummer_nl@mercer.edu or (478) 301-5648.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.