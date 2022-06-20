June 20, 2022 - The first ever Savannah “Black in Business” event has been announced for Savannah-area black business owners and aspiring black entrepreneurs. The event will consist of a panel of successful local black business owners who will share their stories and answer questions about their entrepreneurial journey. There will also be presentations by local organizations that offer resources to assist members of Savannah’s black community to become successful business owners. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the Howard Jordan Auditorium at Savannah State University and is free of charge.
“Black In Business” is being presented by a partnership among the Greater SavannahBlack Chamber of Commerce, Savannah State University, Savannah Technical College, Truist, and Savannah SCORE.
“We are announcing this new event on Juneteenth to celebrate our black community and promote black entrepreneurship throughout the SavannahMetropolitan area,” said Moncello Stewart, President, Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce.
“The inspiring personal stories of the Black Entrepreneurs on our panel will provide invaluable insights into what it takes to become a successful business owner,” said Warren Bimblick, Chapter Chair, Savannah SCORE.
“We are pleased to be part of this very special event”, said Dr. Brent Stubbs, Vice President for Economic Development at Savannah Technical College. “We look forward to sharing information with our black community about the Career Pathways offered by Savannah Tech that can lead to business ownership.”
This event is FREE, but you must register to attend. To register, go to https://score.tfaforms.net/17?EventID=a105a000005rOnx.
For more information, contact Michael Siegel, Chapter Vice Chair, Savannah SCORE at Michael.siegel@scorevolunteer.org.
