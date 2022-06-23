June 23, 2022 - Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA) is seeking nominations for civic, nonprofit, and business leaders across the 10-county Southeast Georgia region to join the 2023 class of its leadership program. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, August 31.
"We look forward to welcoming the next group of ambitious and enthusiastic leaders who feel the need to serve and improve their community," said Jared Downs, vice president of governmental affairs for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah and LSEGA Chair of the board of directors. "This community showed its mettle over the last few years, and our commitment is stronger than ever to make Southeast Georgia a better place to live and do business."
The class spends one weekend a month traveling to surrounding counties to learn about the impact of local issues such as healthcare, education, economic development, and transportation.
"I expect the next class to really dig in and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges unique to our region," Downs added. “The collaboration we’ve seen is remarkable, and that’s how problems are solved over the long term. We need leaders who can work together and get things done, and that's what LSEGA is always striving for.”
Candidates may self-nominate or be nominated by LSEGA alumni, their employers, or other community leaders. Nominations may be submitted on the LSEGA website at lsega.com/nominate.
Factors and requirements taken into consideration include:
- Must live or work in the county from which he or she applies
- Must be willing to serve the community
- Must be open to growing as a professional
- Must be eager to learn new skills
- Must work well and participate in group activities
- Must be professional, motivated and prompt
