June 23, 2022 - Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA) is seeking nominations for civic, nonprofit, and business leaders across the 10-county Southeast Georgia region to join the 2023 class of its leadership program. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, August 31. 

LSEGA gathers a diverse cohort of working professionals from Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties to form lasting relationships as they learn about and engage in constructive examination and debate of critical issues facing the development of the region. One of the goals of the program is to improve the individual leadership competencies of participants, in turn benefiting the community as a whole.

"We look forward to welcoming the next group of ambitious and enthusiastic leaders who feel the need to serve and improve their community," said Jared Downs, vice president of governmental affairs for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah and LSEGA Chair of the board of directors. "This community showed its mettle over the last few years, and our commitment  is stronger than ever to make Southeast Georgia a better place to live and do business."
 
The class spends one weekend a month traveling to surrounding counties to learn about the impact of local issues such as healthcare, education, economic development, and transportation.

Participants develop a deeper knowledge about Southeast Georgia and explore key issues that are common across the region, helping to create an informed perspective on the relationship between individual communities.
 
The five sessions begin in February of 2023 and will conclude in June. Each two- to three-day session is held in different counties around the coastal region, where matters of infrastructure, industry, business and community development are examined. Sessions include facility tours and panel presentations, as well as personal growth and development exercises for the participants.
 
"I expect the next class to really dig in and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges unique to our region," Downs added. “The collaboration we’ve seen is remarkable, and that’s how problems are solved over the long term. We need leaders who can work together and get things done, and that's what LSEGA is always striving for.”

Candidates may self-nominate or be nominated by LSEGA alumni, their employers, or other community leaders. Nominations may be submitted on the LSEGA website at lsega.com/nominate.
 
Factors and requirements taken into consideration include:
  • Must live or work in the county from which he or she applies
  • Must be willing to serve the community
  • Must be open to growing as a professional
  • Must be eager to learn new skills
  • Must work well and participate in group activities
  • Must be professional, motivated and prompt
Since 1999, the program has produced 18 graduating classes with over 385 alumni. To learn more, visit www.lsega.com.

