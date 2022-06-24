June 24, 2022 - Savannah State University (SSU) has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education for $3.1 million to continue the Upward Bound program for an additional five-year period beginning June 1, 2023. Savannah State University’s Upward Bound program has been active since 1966, and is one of eight federal TRIO outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The goal of Upward Bound is to increase the rate at which participants complete secondary education and enroll in and graduate from institutions of post-secondary education. The Upward Bound Program at Savannah State University is designed to provide fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college entrance. The program provides extensive resources for students that come from low-income families and/or are first-generation potential college students (neither parent has a bachelor's degree) to help them succeed in and graduate from a college or university.
The program is made up of two parts: monthly Scholar Saturday sessions during the academic year and the summer simulated college component where students reside in university residence and receive intensive academic instruction. The grant funds will support students who meet SSU’s Upward Bound guidelines and attend one of the following five public high schools: Beach, Groves, Jenkins, Johnson and the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School.
“Area students will continue to receive quality programming and guidance by qualified staff to prepare for the rigors of post-secondary education and earn baccalaureate degrees, which can only increase our economy through this investment in impacting first generation scholars destined for success,” said Bobby E. Roberts, Jr., Savannah State University’s Upward Bound Program Director.
Notable Upward Bound participants include Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and ABC News Correspondent John Quiñones. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a former Savannah State University Upward Bound student, also benefited from the services provided by the program.
For more information regarding the Upward Bound Program at SSU, contact Roberts by calling 912-358-3477 or emailing robertsb@savannahstate.edu.
