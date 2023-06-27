June 27, 2023 - Eddie DeLoach, president and CEO of The Tidewater Group, has been elected as the 2023-24 president of The Rotary Club of Savannah. On Monday, June 26, the gavel was passed to DeLoach by outgoing president Trip Tollison, President and CEO of Savannah Economic Development Authority. 

The club also installed 2023-2024 officers.

