June 27, 2023 - Eddie DeLoach, president and CEO of The Tidewater Group, has been elected as the 2023-24 president of The Rotary Club of Savannah. On Monday, June 26, the gavel was passed to DeLoach by outgoing president Trip Tollison, President and CEO of Savannah Economic Development Authority.
The club also installed 2023-2024 officers.
DeLoach founded The TideWater Group in 1984. In his role as President and Owner, he is responsible for overseeing the development and management of all the companies in the TideWater Group, while offering guidance and leadership to all members of The TideWater family.
DeLoach received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Berry College, and served as a commissioner for Chatham County’s 7th District from 1992 to 2000 as well as the 66th mayor of Savannah, Georgia from 2016-2020.
“I truly believe that devoted service moves our community forward, whether in government, local clubs and organizations, or our faith-based institutions. The Rotary Club of Savannah shares my desire to lead with a servant heart, and I am honored to have been chosen as president,” said DeLoach.
DeLoach’s long history of community involvement includes: Deacon of Independent Presbyterian Church, Former Chairman of Board with the Chatham County Nursing Home Commission, Former Chairman of Deacons at the Garden City First Baptist Church, Former President of The Living Vine, Former President of The Savannah Country Day Booster Club, and Former Board Member of Senior Citizens, Inc.
DeLoach was voted “Best Conservative” by Connect Savannah in 2016. He and his wife Cynthia have two children, Tara and Adam, their son- and daughter-in-law, Walt Rocker and DeAnna DeLoach, and four grandchildren: Ford, Isabelle, Eleanor, and Button.
Incoming officers are Terri O’Neil, secretary/treasurer and Pete Hoffman, sergeant at arms.
Incoming directors for the club include Steve Chick, John Coleman, Eddie Culver, Nina Gompels, Pete Hoffman, Fran Kaminsky, Bill Kelso, Audrey King, Sam McCachern, Diana Morrison, Tammie Mosley, and Matt West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.