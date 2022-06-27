June 27, 2022 - In partnership with the Summer Food Programs provided by the public school systems in Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty counties, United Way of the Coastal Empire is distributing books to children.
Throughout the summer, United Way will be providing free books to children. At some sites, volunteers will also be reading to children. On Friday, June 24, United Way gave books to more than 700 children at 11 sites throughout the three counties.
This summer reading program is part of the organization’s Read United initiative, promoting year-round early childhood literacy throughout the region. A big part of Read United focuses on providing vulnerable children in Pre-K through second grade with free books to help build their at-home libraries and bridge the literacy gap.
For more information about the Read United Summer Reading program in your area, contact the following numbers.
Bryan County – 912.651.7751
Effingham County – 912.826.5326
Liberty County – 912.877.6805
