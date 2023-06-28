Photo_Eichholz 2023 Scholarship Presentation.jpg

June 28, 2023 - The Eichholz Law Firm has announced the two recipients of its 2023 scholarship program: Sarah Maher and Jared Brown.

Sarah Maher, a recent graduate of Savannah Arts Academy, received the 2023 Scholarship for High School Seniors. This $2,500 scholarship recognizes a local high school senior who has demonstrated a commitment to serving our community. Having devoted her time to several causes, including the Savannah Youth Council, Savannah Children’s Choir, League of Women Voters and Goodwill Southeast Georgia, Maher has an impressive record of community engagement and giving back. She also spent a year virtually tutoring a Ukrainian student in English. Maher will continue her studies this fall at the University of Georgia.

