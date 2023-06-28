June 28, 2023 - The Eichholz Law Firm has announced the two recipients of its 2023 scholarship program: Sarah Maher and Jared Brown.
Sarah Maher, a recent graduate of Savannah Arts Academy, received the 2023 Scholarship for High School Seniors. This $2,500 scholarship recognizes a local high school senior who has demonstrated a commitment to serving our community. Having devoted her time to several causes, including the Savannah Youth Council, Savannah Children’s Choir, League of Women Voters and Goodwill Southeast Georgia, Maher has an impressive record of community engagement and giving back. She also spent a year virtually tutoring a Ukrainian student in English. Maher will continue her studies this fall at the University of Georgia.
In addition to its annual scholarship for high school seniors, this year The Eichholz Law Firm introduced a second scholarship for adults returning to school. This scholarship provides financial support to students who are returning to school to prepare for a new career in the legal profession or to further their current career in the field of law. The recipient of the firm’s inaugural $2,500 Scholarship for Adults Returning to School was Jared Brown. Brown, who completed his undergraduate studies at Georgia Tech, is enrolling in the University of Georgia School of Law’s Juris Doctor Program to study patent law.
Firm owner David Eichholz expressed his admiration for the selected students: “Our firm awards our annual scholarships to students who are well-rounded and community-oriented. We are honored to support the bright futures of Sarah and Jared through these scholarships, and are confident that they will make a lasting positive impact through their academic and professional pursuits.”
The Eichholz Law Firm invited eligible students to apply for the 2023 scholarship program this spring. Students were asked to submit a short application and essay at thejusticelawyer.com. An internal committee of firm employees carefully reviewed the applications to select the recipients. The scholarships were presented during a brief reception at The Eichholz Law Firm’s office last week. Brown was in attendance, and Maher’s mother received the award on her behalf.
