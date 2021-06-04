June 4, 2021 - SHE HUSTLES will return for a live, in-person event on June 10, 2021 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Clyde Venue, located at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The SHE HUSTLES community offers Savannah's women entrepreneurs and leaders a chance to network, learn, and inspire. Several times per year, the Creative Coast hosts gatherings that bring the community together for a motivational evening highlighting women moving and shaking in the Coastal Georgia region.
The upcoming SHE HUSTLES is sponsored by Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE), Women’s Business Center, Savannah Region and will feature a presentation from the organization’s regional Director Nita Penn. The ACE Women’s Business Center’s mission is to empower women, minorities, and low-to-moderate income entrepreneurs through financial education and training. Ms. Penn will highlight the programs and resources available at the newly opened center, which is located at the Coastal Georgia Center - Savannah State University on 305 Fahm Street in downtown Savannah.
The event also features a keynote speaker with an inspiring story and a panel discussion between influential entrepreneurs in diverse industries.Dr. Kathy Love will speak as the keynote sharing her journey to leadership as the President of Savannah Technical College. Elbi Elm, Founder of The Culturist Union, returns as a panel moderator and will facilitate a discussion between women leading in business. Panelists include Alaina Meyer (Vice President and Co-owner of scDataCom), Elondia Harden (Founder at ElonWick Candle Co.), and Jennifer Graham (Founder and Executive Director of Shelter from the Rain, Inc.).
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for networking over wine and hors d'oeuvres and will kick-off with emcee and Creative Coast Executive Director Jennifer Bonnett at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online only (no sales at the door) for $20 per person. Creative Coast Community Members receive a 50% discount on tickets using a code previously emailed to them.
Visit https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles to learn more and grab your tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.