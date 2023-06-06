June 6, 2023 - The Lutzie 43 Foundation selected 15 college and high school students from across the southeast as recipients of the 2023 $4,300 Prepared for Life (PFL) Scholarship. Over 40 students applied for this year’s scholarship. The 2023 class brings the total number of scholarships distributed by the Lutzie 43 Foundation since 2014 to 93, totaling over $389,000.
The PFL Scholarship is awarded annually to students who are a positive influence in their community and behind the wheel. Scholarship recipients align with the Lutzie 43 Foundation’s mission to end distracted, impaired and unsafe driving. Their passion for safe driving is showcased through their application and understanding of the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative.
Each student receives a $4,300 scholarship in honor of Philip Lutzenkirchen, who wore number 43 during his time on Auburn University’s football team. The recipients are as follows.
- Andrew Landis, graduating from Benedictine Military School, plans to attend Georgia Tech
- Annie Wingate, graduating from Eufaula High School, plans to attend Auburn University
- Eliza Eriksen, graduating from The Lakeside School, plans to attend the University of Georgia
- Ella Grace Bradley, graduating from The Lakeside School, plans to attend the University of Alabama
- Ella Hogan, graduating from Enterprise High School, plans to attend Auburn University
- Emma Claire King, currently enrolled at Southern Union State Community College, plans to attend Auburn University
- Jackson Griggs, graduating from Southside High School, plans to attend Samford University
- Kayleigh Everage, graduating from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, plans to attend Auburn University
- Kirkland Bradford, graduating from Pike Liberal Arts, plans to attend Troy University
- Sarah Garrott, graduating from Pike Liberal Arts School, plans to attend Auburn University
- Lillian Ringold, graduating from St. Paul’s Episcopal School, plans to attend University of Mississippi
- Lillian Self, graduating from Thompson High School, plans to attend University of Alabama Birmingham
- Luke O’Malley, graduating from Lassiter High School, plans to attend US Naval Academy
- Mark Rowell, graduating from Blessed Trinity Catholic School, plans to attend Mercer University
- McKenzie Mann, attending Auburn University
“The Lutzie 43 Foundation board and I enjoyed reviewing this year’s applications,” said Brittany Spillman, Lutzie 43 Foundation Curriculum and Scholarship Committee Chair, board member and Director of Community and College Programming for the Cary Center for the Advancement of Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies in the College of Human Sciences at Auburn University. “It is clear that all of the applicants, but especially the 15 recipients, are leaders in their community, ambassadors for safe driving and took the time to complete the Safeguarding Your Legacy Curriculum. This year, completing the Safeguarding Your Legacy Curriculum was a requirement for the PFL Scholarship application. The curriculum connects the positive character attributes Philip Lutzenkirchen possessed with tools drivers can use to be accountable for their actions behind the wheel. The PFL Scholarship allows the foundation to invest in students who understand the importance of safe driving and encourages them to share the importance of safe driving and our 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative with their peers. We are excited to see what these students accomplish!”
PFL has two meanings, one standing for being Prepared for Life and the other a direct representation of Philip Frances Lutzenkirchen. Lutzenkirchen was a former Auburn football player who lost his life as a passenger in a distracted and impaired driving accident in 2014. Since then, the foundation has been on a mission to end distracted, impaired and unsafe driving crashes, injuries and fatalities. This scholarship furthers that mission by holding recipients accountable to be an ambassador for safe driving and helping others do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.