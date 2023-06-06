Lutzie 43 General.jpg

June 6, 2023 - The Lutzie 43 Foundation selected 15 college and high school students from across the southeast as recipients of the 2023 $4,300 Prepared for Life (PFL) Scholarship. Over 40 students applied for this year’s scholarship. The 2023 class brings the total number of scholarships distributed by the Lutzie 43 Foundation since 2014 to 93, totaling over $389,000. 

The PFL Scholarship is awarded annually to students who are a positive influence in their community and behind the wheel. Scholarship recipients align with the Lutzie 43 Foundation’s mission to end distracted, impaired and unsafe driving. Their passion for safe driving is showcased through their application and understanding of the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative. 

