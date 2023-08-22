August 22, 2023 - Georgia Tech-Savannah recently announced the appointment of Lesa J. Hagins to the position of Educational Outreach Manager.
Hagins has 20 years of experience in community engagement and youth development. In addition, she has had success in administration, program coordination and implementation throughout the past 20 years. She began her career with the City of Savannah as the recreation leader in the Leisure Services office. Through hard work and dedication, she was promoted from Center Leader to Center Director and ended her recreation career with DeKalb County Parks and Recreation as a Parks Program Coordinator.
She also worked out of the City of Savannah mayor’s office as the Community Relations Program Coordinator, and prior to joining Georgia Tech, she had the opportunity to work at Savannah State University as the Program Specialist for GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Program) where she helped first generation and low-income students to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.
In addition, Hagins holds a Master of Human Resource Management from the Keller Graduate School of DeVry University, Bachelor of Business Administration – Management concentration from Savannah State University and a certificate for Succeeding as a Supervisor from the University of Georgia.
“I am excited to be part of such a prestigious organization,” said Hagins. “The commitment to expanding our STEAM programming to reach more students is inspirational.”
