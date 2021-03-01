March 1, 2021 - Savannah SCORE presents “Planning a Successful Business Exit” with Al Torpie, Senior SCORE Mentor, on Thursday, March 18, at 12 p.m. The March 18 session is the second virtual event in Savannah SCORE’s 2021 “Tools to Grow Your Business” Lunch-and-Learn workshop series.
Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair and Certified SCORE Mentor Michael Siegel said, “Knowing how to successfully exit a business can be challenging, and Al will help guide workshop participants through this process. A SCORE Mentor for over two decades, he began volunteering with our Savannah chapter after an extensive 32-year career in the electrical wire and cable industry, where he held managerial positions in marketing, corporate planning and administration, and general management. His areas of expertise include business strategy and operations.”
To register for the March 18 virtual event, visit http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=anwty5eab&oeidk=a07ehmku0dh8c7779fb
Another “Tools to Grow Your Business” workshop will be held on Thursday, April 15, titled “The Reputation Matrix-How to Effectively Promote Your Business for Free!” with presenter Marjorie Young, CEO, Carriage Trade Public Relations. More sessions within this series will be held throughout the year on the third Thursday of every month. “Each workshop costs $20 and lasts one hour,” Siegel said. “We’ll announce topics and speakers for future workshops in the near future.”
To schedule a free mentoring session with one of Savannah SCORE’s expert business mentors, go to https://savannah.score.org/content/find-mentor-305. And if you would like to become a SCORE Volunteer, go to https://savannah.score.org/volunteer-66.
