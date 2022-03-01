March 1, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire recently partnered with Liberty County Schools to promote early childhood literacy and put books into the hands of children in Liberty County through Read United. To support this important initiative, Liberty County Schools donated a $50,000 grant to United Way to purchase books and other materials for Read United as well as advance other literacy efforts in the county including installing “Little Libraries”across the county.
“Improving literacy is a top priority in the Liberty County School System. We are thankful to have the resources from ourLiteracy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia (L4GA) grant that allow us to create this community-school partnership with our local United Way. Working together, we can more effectively improve literacy rates throughoutLiberty County,” stated Dr. Franklin Perry, Superintendent of Liberty County Schools.
“We are grateful for the leadership and support of Liberty County Schools as we work together to increase early childhood literacy across Liberty County and the entire Coastal Empire,” says Brynn Grant, President & CEO, UnitedWay of the Coastal Empire.
On Friday, Feb. 25, United Way celebrated and promoted reading by donating books to thousands of children throughout the region through Read United.On this special day, hundreds of volunteers visited dozens of schools throughout the region to distribute books and read stories to children.
Hundreds of community volunteers read to classrooms and distribute more than 8,000 books to children ranging from Pre-K to 2nd Grade in Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. Teachers also received books to add to their classroom library.
