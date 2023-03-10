March 10, 2023 - Youth across the U.S. are increasingly at risk for mental health issues, and Georgia Southern University is directly responding to the needs of local youth.

The University’s National Youth Advocacy and Resilience (NYAR) Research Center, which promotes scholarly and collaborative research with community partners to assist young people in overcoming conditions that may threaten their safety, health, emotional needs or intellectual development, recently awarded three seed grants to faculty for research that support youth advocacy and resiliency.

