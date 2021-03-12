March 12, 2021 - Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) announced that it has been awarded a $600,000 grant from American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit that helps foster student understanding of career and education pathways. NFTE intends to use the unrestricted funds to support the rapid expansion of its entrepreneurial education curriculum in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina beginning January 2021.
As part of that expansion, NFTE’s programs will be available for the first time in rural areas of Florida and Texas. The grant also aligns with a significant investment from the Florida Department of Education in support of career and technical education tracks, many of which incorporate NFTE’s project-based curriculum.
“NFTE doesn’t just teach practical business skills—we ignite a passion for learning in ways that engage students in school and prepare them for college, career, and a dynamic future of work,” says NFTE President and CEO Dr. J.D. LaRock. “Especially now, when budgets for additional programs are shrinking, NFTE’s increased presence in these four states will arm students with the skills they need to own their futures. The grant will also allow us to work with more educators to strengthen their classroom pedagogy and expertise and bring our entire Teacher Corps together for a national showcase this summer.”
“ASA is proud to support an expansion of this program as part of our commitment to ensuring all students have the foundational skills they need to thrive in business and in life,” says Jean Eddy, President and CEO of ASA. Our partnership is a way to help even more young people learn how to create their own futures. We are also excited about NFTE’s support of educators, who are powerful agents of influence and change in young people’s lives, as we believe that educator professional development is critical, particularly in light of the pandemic.”
To learn more, visit nfte.com or asa.org/about-us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.