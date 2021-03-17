March 17, 2021 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is slated to host the next in their breakfast series of virtual Learners and Leaders seminars from 9-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27. These events are free to all participants, although registration is required. Today, more than ever before, as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibilities of employers and managers to follow guidance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are top of mind for many people in the workplace.
Participants in this free seminar will learn about OSHA issues and virtual attendees will hear from: Colin McRae, Partner at Hunter Maclean; Misty Hayes, Regional Safety Manager at U.S. Xpress, Inc.; Luke Dorman, Senior Project Manager at DPR Construction; and Tom Mcllvaine, EHS Manager. Each panelist will speak about their personal experiences and discussions will include a focus on: issues and the implications and challenges of a multi-employer worksite and how to implement best management practices for all types of employees working on the same jobsite; how to prepare for and what to expect from an OSHA inspection as well as the legal ramifications of employing temporary workers. Attendees will be invited to submit questions for the panelists by the program facilitator.
"Learning how to abide by OSHA regulations is essential in all types of workplaces. This virtual Learners and Leaders event is likely to be popular among safety directors, managers, supervisors, foremen and women, human resources professionals, and administrators who all need to be prepared (and prepare their employees) for these issues. I believe participants will be interested to hear from business leaders who have
extensive experience with OSHA and value the opportunity to ask questions. We welcome any business professional to join us for this session,” said Dana Atkinson, Research Associate II at Georgia Tech OSHA Education Center.
To register for this event visit https://osha2021currenttrends.eventbrite.com.
