March 2, 2022 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is slated to host the next in their series of breakfast Learners and Leaders seminars to facilitate discussion about the hot topic of supply chain and logistics. This hybrid seminar will be held both on-campus (210 Technology Circle, Savannah) and virtually from 8-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 with breakfast commencing at 7:30 a.m. for those on-campus.
Supply chain and logistics is now a common phrase used by everyone around the world. There are many questions about how to capitalize on the expediting of technology, business model, and innovation change that has been exhibited during the past two years. During this event, Tim Brown, Managing Director of the Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute, will moderate a panel of experts with topics of discussion ranging from workforce development and future freight flows to the impact on the economic climate.
Participants will hear Mark Ferzacca–Vice President of Warehousing at Matson Logistics Warehousing, Inc., Brian Greene –Chief Supply Chain Officer at HMTX Industries, Eric Howell– CEO of Port City Logistics, Sandy Lake – Director of Georgia Center of Innovation for Logistics, and Cliff Pyron –Chief Commercial Officer at Georgia Ports Authority.
“Learners and Leaders is designed to bring people together in the community to discuss important business topics, and the opportunities in the supply chain and logistics world are front of mind for many people. It’s important to discuss where we are today and to look beyond 2022 to strategize about how businesses can keep their momentum and succeed in this very unique environment,” said Tim Brown, Managing Director of the Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute. “This event is both in-person and virtual, so it is widely accessible to many people.I believe participants will be interested to hear from business leaders who have extensive experience with supply chain and logistics and value the opportunity to ask questions.”
Attendance is free, but registration is required. To register for this event, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.