March 23, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty, the leading real estate group in the South Carolina Lowcountry and Coastal Georgia, recently made a gift of $1,500 to the Mercer University School of Medicine.
Georgia Managing Broker Will Thurman generously presented the check in honor of the firm's Associate Brokers, Bob and Reba Laramy who co-owned the Savannah franchise of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices before its merger with the Beaufort-based franchise in 2019. Reba is a generous supporter of Mercer and is currently battling breast cancer.
Mercer University’s School of Medicine was established in 1982 to educate physicians and health professionals to meet the primary care and health care needs of rural and medically underserved areas of Georgia. The School opened a full four-year campus in Savannah in 2008 at Memorial University Medical Center.
“We are so grateful for Bob and Reba’s ongoing support to Mercer University School of Medicine,” said Jean Sumner, M.D., dean for the school of medicine at Mercer. “It is people like the Laramys who make a difference in the lives of our students. With their support, our future doctors can continue to make advances in medicine while providing excellent health care close to home.”
