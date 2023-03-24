March 24 - Savannah Music Festival’s New “Explorer Pass” Provides Free Admission for Local Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Students and a Chaperone.png

March 24, 2023 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has launched the new Explorer Pass, providing free admission to world-class concerts for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) students throughout the 2023 Savannah Music Festival, which runs from March 25 through April 8. The Explorer Pass is one of many Savannah Music Festival community outreach efforts designed to expand access to the festival for area residents and their families.

“At the Savannah Music Festival, music education is a key part of our mission and an important cornerstone in our community outreach initiatives,” said Savannah Music Festival Senior Director of Community Impact Jenny Woodruff. “The new Explorer Pass is an extension of our popular Musical Explorers program, which provides year-round musical education to area public school students in kindergarten through second grade. We are especially committed to expanding access to live music for young people in our community and want to nurture future generations of musicians and music-lovers.” 

