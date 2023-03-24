March 24, 2023 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has launched the new Explorer Pass, providing free admission to world-class concerts for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) students throughout the 2023 Savannah Music Festival, which runs from March 25 through April 8. The Explorer Pass is one of many Savannah Music Festival community outreach efforts designed to expand access to the festival for area residents and their families.
“At the Savannah Music Festival, music education is a key part of our mission and an important cornerstone in our community outreach initiatives,” said Savannah Music Festival Senior Director of Community Impact Jenny Woodruff. “The new Explorer Pass is an extension of our popular Musical Explorers program, which provides year-round musical education to area public school students in kindergarten through second grade. We are especially committed to expanding access to live music for young people in our community and want to nurture future generations of musicians and music-lovers.”
With the new Explorer Pass, current Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) students can get free entry for themselves and a parent, guardian or chaperone to any of the SMF’s impressive lineup of general admission shows. The 2023 Savannah Music Festival offers a diverse range of genres, including jazz, blues, world music, bluegrass, Americana and classical. The 2023 festival includes more than 30 general admission performances in historic venues across Savannah.
“We are so excited about the new Explorer Pass,” said Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett. “Giving our young scholars and their families access to first-class musical experiences is one of the things we love most about the Savannah Music Festival. We hope the exposure to all types of music inspires our students and gives them new windows on the world.”
In order to get free tickets through the new Explorer Pass program, SCCPSS students can report to the venue Box Office an hour prior to the listed showtime to show an active school-issued ID, report card or other communication from SCCPSS indicating that child is an enrolled student. The student and a parent, guardian, or chaperone can then enter the venue and choose their seats.
The Savannah Music Festival’s free Musical Explorers program connects local elementary students to diverse musical communities, building basic music skills as students learn songs from different cultures and reflect on their own communities. After focusing on three musical genres each semester, in-person and digital concerts allow students to “meet” the professional musicians that have guided them on their musical journeys.
For more information about the new SMF Explorer Pass or to search 2023 Savannah Music Festival general admission shows, visit www.savannahmusicfestival.org online.
