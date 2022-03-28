March 28, 2022 - The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, and Blue Edge Business Solutions, invite small business owners and marketing managers to a brand-new four-part digital marketing series. Take the mystery out of the ever-changing platforms, strategies, tactics and tools and gain confidence in your ability to identify digital marketing opportunities to grow your business and the tactical ability to put them into place. Take individual workshops for take all four and save.
For dates, times, topics, and registration visit https://bit.ly/digicon2022
Questions? Contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200 or loverstreet@georgiasbdbc.org
