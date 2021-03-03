March 3, 2021 - Benedictine Military School alumnus Leo Coleman, BC Class of 1949, and his wife, Gertraude, have made a $1.66 million legacy gift, the largest gift in the history of the school, to the Forward, Always Forward Capital Campaign.
Mr. Coleman, who died March 27, 2013 at age 85, and Mrs. Coleman, who died April 9, 2019 at age 95, were loyal donors to BC and loved the school. Their family is one of 58 families who are members of the 1902 Heritage Society. The Colemans were unable to have children of their own, but their gift will transform the lives of BC boys for generations to come.
“The future development of BC is going to be forever grateful to Leo and Gertraude for the gift that they have us,” BC Headmaster Fr. Frank Ziemkiewicz, O.S.B., said. “It would not be possible without it. Their bequest to BC is going to be influencing several generations of Cadets. We are only so grateful to them.”
This significant investment marks the sixth $1M+ gift in the 119-year history of the school; all six of which have come during the Forward, Always Forward Capital Campaign.
With an original goal of $12 million, the Forward Always Forward Capital Campaign has now surpassed $17.1 million.
To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.thebc400.com/support-bc/capital-campaign
