March 3, 2023 - Georgia Southern University’s RiteCare Center for Communications Disorders is asking community members to lend their voices in an effort to help those who struggle with speech to improve their communication.

The RiteCare Center’s third annual Voice Drive is happening now through May. Individuals are encouraged to collect voice recordings to submit to a human voicebank. Individuals with voice or speech loss from conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), apraxia, aphasia and Huntington’s disease, among others, can later access the recordings to help create a voice for themselves.

