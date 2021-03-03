March 3, 2021 - Savannah-based IT services provider Infinity, Inc. recently announced their third annual commitment to provide a local high school student with a $2000 scholarship. The deadline for applications is May 31, 2021 and high school seniors who currently reside in Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham County are eligible.
Infinity, Inc. created the Anniversary Scholarship in 2019 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary. The purpose of the annual scholarship is to contribute locally to the next generation of technological advancement and discovery.
“By supporting students with an interest in technology, Infinity hopes to encourage education, experience, and exploration of our industry within our future leaders,” adds CEO and Founder Chuck Brown. “It is our hope that this scholarship provides the resources a student needs to use technology to improve our lives, our community, and our world.”
The scholarship can be applied to any type of learning experience that relates to technology and does not have to be specified for traditional collegiate learning. Applications are now being accepted via Infinity’s website at https://www.infinityinc.us/scholarship/.
