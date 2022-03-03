March 3, 2022 - World Trade Center Savannah (WTCSav) is now calling for nominations for the 2022 World Trade Center Savannah International Business of the Year Award.
Given annually, the award recognizes companies that excel in international trade and acknowledges the importance of trade to the region’s economy. This award is presented to encourage and recognize exemplary corporate leadership for international business or trade that advances relations between the U.S. and other nations as well as creates quality jobs in the region.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 1. Nominations can be submitted online at wtcsavannah.org/nomination2022 or for more information contact Antwone Smoak at asmoak@wtcsavannah.org.
The nomination is open to companies of all sizes located in Appling, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Chatham, Charlton, Effingham, Glynn, Jenkins, Liberty, McIntosh, Screven, Burke and Wayne counties engaging in international business.
Past winners include Dorel Home Furnishings (2021), Brodie International (2020), Koyo Bearings North America (2019), DIRTT Environmental Solutions (2018), D.J. Powers (2017), Savannah Bee Company (2016), Alcoa Forgings and Extrusions (2015), Gulfstream Aerospace (2014), SNF (2013) and JCB (2012).
The award will be presented at the annual Prosperity Through Trade Luncheon presented by World Trade Center Savannah, Tuesday, May 3, 11:30 a.m. at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa, 1 Resort Dr.
