March 4, 2021 - Georgia Tech-Savannah has announced a new initiative to provide students from 16 counties with access to a series of free virtual sessions to explore career options for after high school. Georgia Tech-Savannah’s Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) has partnered with the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) to host online First District Career Discovery Days on March 18-19, 2021.
This free series of unique and informative virtual sessions is open to any 8th-12th grade student who wants to learn about career opportunities in the Southeast Georgia region. Presenters from local business and industry, post-secondary institutes, and regional military bases will provide first-hand accounts of what it is like to live and work in the area and in their field and will be available for questions during the interactive Q&A time.
Each day is broken into a series of varying morning and afternoon sessions including guests from several career fields such as manufacturing, healthcare, power/energy, construction, agriculture, engineering, and military, and from local universities or colleges to discuss degrees or certificate-based programs. Select businesses and universities will provide virtual tours of their facilities for students to get an inside look into day-to-day operations and schedules. These free virtual sessions are open to students in 16 Georgia counties who can register as an individual or through their school. Students in 8th – 12th grade in Appling, Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs and Wayne county are eligible for these free discovery sessions and their virtual format provide a great opportunity for students in rural areas to participate. Registration is open until March 15.
In addition to student sessions, school faculty and staff can participate in a session about STEM/STEAM: an interdisciplinary approach to teaching and learning that helps standards come alive through the exploration of problems and ideas that mirror the regional economy. In this session, Allyson Morgan, STEM/STEAM Specialist at GaDOE, will share ways educators and leaders can start or grow these offerings in their school or district. For more information or to register, email gtsoutreach@gatech.edu or visit: www.firstdistrictcareer.ceismc.gatech.edu. For more information on the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, visit https://pe.gatech.edu/savannah.
