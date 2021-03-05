March 5, 2021 - The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, and TC Federal Bank are partnering for a two-part series on what small business owners need to know when approaching a lender for funding to either start or grow their company.
Business Loans Made Easy: Lending Basics will be held virtually on April 15, 2021 and Business Loans Made Easy: Advanced Lending will be held virtually on May 13, 2021. The cost for the series is $39 for each session or $69 for both. For session content and registration go to http://georgiasbdc.org/training.
Contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200 with any questions.
