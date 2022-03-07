March 7, 2022 - The UGA SBDC at Georgia Southern University, a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, and a team of experts are partnering for a two-day, in-person class to provide the technical and educational services available to those hungry minds who decide to launch their dream food into a food business.
March 24-25, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Georgia Grown Innovation Center, 25 South Terrell Street, Metter, GA 30439. The cost is $125 for both sessions, materials, and includes lunch both days. For session content and registration go to https://ugasbdc.training/sav/FoodBiz.
For questions, please contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200.
