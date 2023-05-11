May 11, 2023 - Migrant Equity Southeast (MESE) in partnership with NYU Metro Center released a new report on May 8 calling on the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) to address the urgent need to invest in Hispanic families. In the last decade, the Hispanic population experienced a rapid 66 percent growth in Savannah-Chatham County. Hispanic children are also the fastest-growing student demographic in SCCPSS, representing 12% of the district, or one in every eight students. However, a lack of representation and support for Hispanic students and non-English speaking families is a barrier that impedes student well-being and academic success. Just 69 percent of English Language Learners (ELL) graduate high school compared to 88 percent of all students who graduate. 

Student achievement rates for Hispanic students and English Language Learners are lower than the district average, which is evidence of the need for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to prioritize better serving this growing population. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.