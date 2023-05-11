May 11, 2023 - Migrant Equity Southeast (MESE) in partnership with NYU Metro Center released a new report on May 8 calling on the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) to address the urgent need to invest in Hispanic families. In the last decade, the Hispanic population experienced a rapid 66 percent growth in Savannah-Chatham County. Hispanic children are also the fastest-growing student demographic in SCCPSS, representing 12% of the district, or one in every eight students. However, a lack of representation and support for Hispanic students and non-English speaking families is a barrier that impedes student well-being and academic success. Just 69 percent of English Language Learners (ELL) graduate high school compared to 88 percent of all students who graduate.
Student achievement rates for Hispanic students and English Language Learners are lower than the district average, which is evidence of the need for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to prioritize better serving this growing population.
The report is the first of its kind curated directly by the immigrant community for the immigrant community in Chatham County, with data collected from the feedback from parents of ELL and Hispanic students. MESE, an immigrant-led organization, conducted over 150 surveys with parents about their child’s education and their involvement and communication with school staff, making the report uniquely rooted in rural immigrant communities.
“The purpose of this report is to highlight the disparities of equitable access to resources for students and communities for whom English is their secondary language, and spur the SCCPSS leadership to take action,” said Daniela Rodriguez, Executive Director of Migrant Equity Southeast. “We hope that the data provided will bring to light issues non-immigrant communities are not aware of and encourage them to engage with immigration advocacy organizations, such as MESE, to change the current reality of immigrants and students. Through being united, we can bring about change and fight for immigrant rights, to create a better future for all.”
Language access is essential to building a future in SCCPSS where all immigrant communities thrive. However, a lack of on-site bilingual services has resulted in parents waiting on phone lines for remote translation support - making school emergency communication, enrollment documents, report cards, and homework assignments inaccessible.
One parent shared how the lack of bilingual services impacts her interactions with the school.
“At times it is difficult without an interpreter which is why I prefer not to speak [to faculty] and tell them why I will not be able to send [my daughter] to school. The reason I prefer not to explain is because there is no one at the school [who will translate/understand]. I've been to the school about three times and each of those three times that I've been to the school, I've never seen anyone who speaks Spanish.”
The appointment of a new superintendent for the 2023-24 school year comes at a critical moment to strengthen SCCPSS’ commitment to immigrant students and families. In February 2023, during afterschool transit, two young Hispanic students from Gould Elementary were reprimanded for speaking Spanish by an SCCPSS bus driver. In surveys, parents expressed similar instances of discrimination, cultural insensitivity, and bullying. One parent of a son with autism pulled her child out of SCCPSS after a social worker failed to stop her child from being bullied.
“I'm going to say it directly, it's discrimination…I was fighting with my son [to take him to school] and he told me with signs and short words that they were making fun of him, that they were laughing at him because he wasn't intelligent,” she said. “Children's rights cannot be violated, regardless of nationality, because they are children's rights. Your child has the right to receive an education according to his abilities, whatever his nationality, because it is a basic right.”
MESE calls on SCCPSS to improve language access for immigrant families through the following recommendations which include supporting the ESOL director with a fully staffed department to bolster the director’s excellent efforts to serve immigrant students. These recommendations should be implemented in full partnership with the school district’s ESOL department and immigrant communities.
Provide all staff with mandatory cultural sensitivity training so they know how to properly prevent, respond to and de-escalate instances of discrimination or racism, and clearly communicate processes to parents
Use more hands-on methods of parent engagement, such as in-person meetings that don’t rely on technology and parent meetings held in Spanish, to give parents updates about what is happening in the system and to allow them to ask questions.
Developing family outreach programs can result in better outcomes for all students, including Black youth, who benefit from culturally responsive family engagement services. Engaging families in schools can lead to improved attendance, higher grades and test scores, better social skills, increased student motivation, and improved behavior.
It is critical that SCCPSS centers the lived experiences of immigrant communities in order to improve educational outcomes for all.
“As a daughter of two immigrants, I am deeply invested in MESE’s work. My mother and father came to this country to secure a future where I could reach my academic potential. Similarly, in the 141 calls MESE made across the district, more than 90% of parents stated their interest in being involved in their child's education. We have to cultivate holistic school models that meet parents where they are with the resources they need to be present for their children.” said Flor Khan, National Campaign Researcher for NYU Metro Center. “When vulnerable populations of students are supported and thrive, all students do better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.