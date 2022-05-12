May 12, 2022 - The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) awarded scholarships to 29 students and organizations at a ceremony and luncheon held in late April at the Savannah Golf Club. The recipients exemplify academic excellence, exemplary service work or athletic commitment. More than 170 people attended the event, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Abbie's uncle and former Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, State Senator Ben Watson, State Representative Jan Tankersley, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher and representatives from the office of State Senator Lester Jackson.
“Seven years ago, my life changed in a way that I would never wish on anyone when I lost my daughter Abbie in a tragic wreck,” said Jimmy DeLoach Jr., father of Abbie and president of the Abbie DeLoach Foundation. “Today, I have found purpose, passion and persistence, along with God’s grace, amid that tragedy. I know through my faith that God has guided me to where we are now. I’ll never get over losing Abbie. At the same time, with the Classes of 2021 and 2022, we have gained 29 new children in the DeLoach family.”
The luncheon is ADF’s premier event and fundraiser. Each year the foundation compiles a commemorative book with profiles of recipients and shares about the good works that have been accomplished in Abbie’s name. Copies were given to each member of the scholarship classes.
WJCL’s “The Big Guy” Frank Sulkowski and Savannah Magazine’s Publisher Anita Hagin served as co-hosts of the lunch event. Georgia Southern University’s (GSU) Chad Willis, head women’s volleyball coach, was the inaugural guest speaker.
Due to the pandemic, the luncheon was canceled in 2020 and 2021. This year’s event celebrated recipients from the Classes of 2021 and 2022. The following 29 outstanding and dedicated persons and organizations received awards at the ceremony. They include (by year and in alphabetical order):
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro
Class of 2021
Addison Cooper, GSU Nursing
Brian Miller, GSU Athletics
Michelle Ortiz, GSU Nursing
Erica Sellers, GSU Nursing
Caroline Spencer, GSU Nursing
Bailee Wilson, GSU Athletics
Class of 2022
Addison Cooper, GSU Nursing
Za’Nya Jenkins, GSU Nursing
Trevon Locke, GSU Athletics
Erica Martin, GSU Nursing
Grace Slader, GSU Athletics
Erica Smith, GSU Nursing
Zanarda Young, GSU Nursing
Savannah Christian Preparatory School, Savannah
Class of 2021
Carter Allen
Kendall Lynes
Class of 2022
Lucy Smith Biemiller
John Thomas “JT” Gard
Savannah State University, Savannah
Class of 2021
Jedaiah Daniels
Andrai Wright
Class of 2022
Kenneth Lockhart
Maria Goolsby
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, Savannah
Construction Program at Windsor Forest High School
Elevate Savannah at Beach High School
Wellness Space at Isle of Hope K8
The University of Georgia, Athens
Class of 2022
Kristen Haupt
Zerian Hood
Zoe Kreyenbuhl
Quarterback Club of Savannah
Class of 2022
Mac Kromenhoek
Compassion Christian Church
Poland Project, Proem Ministries in Zakosciele, Poland
