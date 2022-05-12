Scholarship Recipients at 2022 Abbie DeLoach Foundation Luncheon 4-29-22.jpg
May 12, 2022 - The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) awarded scholarships to 29 students and organizations at a ceremony and luncheon held in late April at the Savannah Golf Club. The recipients exemplify academic excellence, exemplary service work or athletic commitment. More than 170 people attended the event, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Abbie's uncle and former Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, State Senator Ben Watson, State Representative Jan Tankersley, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher and representatives from the office of State Senator Lester Jackson.

“Seven years ago, my life changed in a way that I would never wish on anyone when I lost my daughter Abbie in a tragic wreck,” said Jimmy DeLoach Jr., father of Abbie and president of the Abbie DeLoach Foundation. “Today, I have found purpose, passion and persistence, along with God’s grace, amid that tragedy. I know through my faith that God has guided me to where we are now. I’ll never get over losing Abbie. At the same time, with the Classes of 2021 and 2022, we have gained 29 new children in the DeLoach family.” 

The luncheon is ADF’s premier event and fundraiser. Each year the foundation compiles a commemorative book with profiles of recipients and shares about the good works that have been accomplished in Abbie’s name. Copies were given to each member of the scholarship classes. 

WJCL’s “The Big Guy” Frank Sulkowski and Savannah Magazine’s Publisher Anita Hagin served as co-hosts of the lunch event. Georgia Southern University’s (GSU) Chad Willis, head women’s volleyball coach, was the inaugural guest speaker.

Due to the pandemic, the luncheon was canceled in 2020 and 2021. This year’s event celebrated recipients from the Classes of 2021 and 2022. The following 29 outstanding and dedicated persons and organizations received awards at the ceremony. They include (by year and in alphabetical order):

Georgia Southern University, Statesboro

Class of 2021

Addison Cooper, GSU Nursing

Brian Miller, GSU Athletics

Michelle Ortiz, GSU Nursing

Erica Sellers, GSU Nursing

Caroline Spencer, GSU Nursing

Bailee Wilson, GSU Athletics

Class of 2022

Addison Cooper, GSU Nursing

Za’Nya Jenkins, GSU Nursing

Trevon Locke, GSU Athletics

Erica Martin, GSU Nursing

Grace Slader, GSU Athletics

Erica Smith, GSU Nursing

Zanarda Young, GSU Nursing

Savannah Christian Preparatory School, Savannah

Class of 2021

Carter Allen

Kendall Lynes

Class of 2022

Lucy Smith Biemiller

John Thomas “JT” Gard 

Savannah State University, Savannah

Class of 2021

Jedaiah Daniels

Andrai Wright

Class of 2022

Kenneth Lockhart

Maria Goolsby

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, Savannah

Construction Program at Windsor Forest High School

Elevate Savannah at Beach High School

Wellness Space at Isle of Hope K8

The University of Georgia, Athens

Class of 2022

Kristen Haupt

Zerian Hood

Zoe Kreyenbuhl 

Quarterback Club of Savannah

Class of 2022

Mac Kromenhoek

Compassion Christian Church

Poland Project, Proem Ministries in Zakosciele, Poland

